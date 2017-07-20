Fandango Now is selling Showtime TV shows, but not all of them

Why it matters to you You can gain reward points on Fandango with each purchase on FandangoNow.

The place you get your movie tickets could be the next place you watch TV under a new agreement, FandangoNow, the online ticketing service’s video-on-demand service, will begin to offer TV seasons and films from Showtime.

FandangoNow won’t be getting every original Showtime program immediately. At time of press, popular series Billions, Homeland, Dexter, and House of Lies, Penny Dreadful are among the few full series available. TV series that debuted on Showtime this year, including I’m Dying Up Here and the Twin Peaks: The Return are currently not available for purchase. More shows, including Californication, The Affair and Tudors will be available at an unspecified later date.

How much it will cost you to buy Showtime originals fluctuates depending on the title. The full, Emmy-nominated fifth Homeland season is available on FandangoNow at a price of $21 for standard definition quality, and $30 for high definition. Individual episodes will run you $2. But the final season of Dexter will cost $20 for an SD copy, and $25 for HD.

The home of the Carrie Fisher cry face is the latest premium cable network to join FandangoNow. In February, HBO signed on to the service, offering full seasons of some of its original TV programs. Don’t expect FandangoNow to keep you up to date with the latest happening on HBO. Current seasons of popular HBO shows Silicon Valley, Veep, and Game of Thrones are not available to buy and watch. Episodes for Game of Thrones’ seventh season won’t even be available on FandangoNow until September 25. For now, you can only pre-order the season for $27.

Fandango launched its own on-demand video service in March and offers you more than 50,000 titles to buy or rent. Fandango has been slowly trying to integrate FandangoNow into your everyday life. Since its launch, FandangoNow has been made accessible on Xbox One and Xbox One S, Vizio SmartCast app, Roku, Android TV, and numerous major smart TV models. Overall, the one-year-old service is available to more than 200 million devices. As of time of press, the FandangoNow app has been installed more than one million times from Google Play Store alone, roughly the same number as Showtime’s own standalone app, Showtime Anytime.