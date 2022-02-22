  1. Movies & TV

New Fantastic Beasts movie posters reveal the cast

By

There’s a battle coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter several decades before his birth. While the rest of humanity heads inexorably toward World War II, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is about to unleash a magic civil war. And in this conflict, there are only two real options: Siding with the malevolent Gellert Grindelwald or with his former lover, Albus Dumbledore.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released 18 new character posters from The Secrets of Dumbledore. These are the major players in the war to come. But since Dumbledore (Jude Law) is restrained by a magical pact with Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), he has to defer to his best student, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But as good as Newt is, he isn’t Grindelwald’s equal. That’s why Newt has been assembling a team to stand against the evil wizard. Unfortunately, he has plenty of followers of his own, and they aren’t shy about using dark magic against their enemies.

The posters feature Redmayne as Scamander, Law as Dumbledore, Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier, Maria Fernanda Cândido as Vicência Santos, Dave Wong as Liu Tao, Jessica Williams as Lally Hicks, Oliver Masucci as Anton Vogel, Richard Coyle as Aberforth Dumbledore, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov as Helmut Weiss.

Two of Newt’s favorite beasts, Teddy the Niffler and Picket the Bowtruckle, received posters as well. Strangely, Newt’s newfound love, Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), didn’t get a poster of her own.

David Yates directed the film from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will hit theaters on April 15.

