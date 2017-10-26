Vin Diesel reveals ‘Fast and Furious 9’ return of Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster

Why it matters to you The movie will be in the hands of the director that steered the series to major success, and will bring back a beloved star.

Fast and Furious fans have spoken, and they have been heard. Executive producer and star Vin Diesel made a big announcement in a live Facebook video on Wednesday, October 25, revealing that Fast and Furious 9 will mark the return of two of the franchise’s key players: Director Justin Lin and original star Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto). Diesel highlighted that, in getting both back, they were responding to their fans’ demands.

Lin last directed Fast & Furious 6, and prior to stepping away, he helmed four straight films. He has often been credited with reviving the franchise, and Diesel reiterated that sentiment. The actor called Lin one of the “forefathers of Fast” and “the one responsible for resurrecting this beautiful saga.”

As for Brewster, Diesel said that “there’s nobody more Toretto” than his longtime co-star and on-screen sister. Fans hated to see her go after her character’s heartbreaking last appearance in Furious 7. The death of star Paul Walker led to his character, Brian O’Conner, being retired, and along with him went Brewster, as Mia was married to Brian. It’s unclear how they’ll explain Mia’s return and Brian’s absence in Fast and Furious 9, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Both Lin and Brewster were on hand when Diesel announced their return on Wednesday. He filmed the video on the movie’s “kickass” set, and they both got to say hello to viewers. Not surprisingly, Brewster was the much more comfortable of the two in front of the camera. Whereas Lin simply waved and smiled, she shared her excitement and also spoke highly of the director.

“He breathed life into it,” she said of Lin’s impact on the franchise.

The franchise is headed into its “final chapters,” as Diesel pointed out. It is set to conclude with its 10th film, making the last two movies especially important to fans. Unfortunately, Diesel didn’t specifically state whether Lin and Brewster had signed on for just Fast and Furious 9 or if they were locked in for the final film as well, but he did give that impression. We do feel confident that they’re listening to fans, though, as Diesel made it clear they they are aiming to give fans the kind of ending they have been clamoring for.