Fawesome’s November streaming lineup includes Interstellar, Zodiac, and It Follows

By
A man with a cigarette in his mouth stands next to another man.
Paramount Pictures

Fawesome is bringing the heat with its November streaming lineup.

The free movies website has significantly bolstered its lineup with an eclectic mix of blockbusters, thrillers, actions, comedies, and horror movies. One of the biggest additions in November is Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi space adventure starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. Interstellar follows a group of astronauts and scientists who venture to a wormhole off Saturn in hopes of finding a new inhabitable planet. Interstellar‘s 10th anniversary this month is all the more reason to stream.

Another standout film in Fawesome’s lineup is Zodiac, director David Fincher‘s harrowing dramatization of the manhunt for the Zodiac Killer. Zodiac stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. as three men from different professions who go to great lengths to try and end the serial killer’s reign of terror. The true crime thriller is considered one of Fincher’s best movies.

Interstellar and Zodiac are just two titles among the wide selection of movies on Fawesome, a free website providing movies and TV shows at no cost. Visit Fawesome.tv or download the free movies app to stream top programs immediately.

Other featured movies include The Truman Show, a dramedy about a man (Jim Carrey) unaware his entire life is being filmed for a reality show; Wind River, Taylor Sheridan’s crime thriller set on a Wyoming Indian reservation; and It Follows, a supernatural horror starring Maika Monroe.

Besides movies, Fawesome supplies plenty of TV shows in multiple genres to satisfy your binge-watching habits. The FallBaywatchGracepoint, and The Bridge USA can all be streamed on Fawesome.

Visit Fawesome.tv for more information.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Fandango teams with E! News to live stream Wicked’s Los Angeles premiere
A green witch and a female witch stand next to each other and smile.

Fandango is partnering with E! News to live stream the Los Angeles red-carpet premiere of Wicked, Universal Pictures' highly anticipated feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical.
The event will be streamed from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on November 9. The live stream will air on E! News' digital platforms, and the video and social platforms for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes. E! News' Justin Sylvester and Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, a Fandango contributor, will provide fans with live celebrity interviews, exclusive movie clips, and any last-minute updates from the red carpet. Additionally, E! News The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes will be live on TikTok and Instagram with the E! CreatorCam, giving fans a front-row seat to the red carpet.
“Both Fandango and E! News provide fans with unparalleled perspectives and access to the biggest events in entertainment, and we’re excited to be working together to bring the magic of the Wicked Los Angeles red carpet premiere directly to audiences everywhere,” said Will McIntosh, president of Fandango, in a press release. “Through the live stream, we’re not just sharing what will be a magical moment in movie history, but we’re also creating a new way for fans to engage with actors from the film while offering one-click access to secure tickets for what is sure to be the biggest big-screen spectacle of the season.”
Wicked - Official Trailer
During the live stream, Fandango will offer fans instant access to purchase tickets to Wicked. Furthermore, Fandango will offer a one-of-a-kind Popular Poster Pack bundle. With the bundle, customers receive two tickets to Wicked, a limited-edition Wicked physical poster, and a digital copy on Fandango at Home when available.
Fandango recently launched the Fanclub rewards program, a new movie ticket membership program for $9.99 per month. Sign up now and receive a limited-time offer of two free movie tickets after a free seven-day trial.
Wicked opens in theaters on November 22.

The House of the Dead: Paul W.S. Anderson to write and direct movie based on Sega video game
A group of zombies looking to attack walk toward camera.

Another popular Sega video game is getting the live-action treatment. Per Deadline, Paul W.S. Anderson will write and direct The House of the Dead, an action horror movie based on the video game franchise.

Released in 1996, The House of the Dead is a first-person on-rails shooting game. In the series, players serve as AMS agents, a government agency tasked with eliminating biologically engineered undead creatures, aka zombies. Anderson has experience in bringing video games to the big screen, including Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter. Anderson already knows which of the six games he plans to adapt.

First images from prequel series It: Welcome to Derry preview origins of Pennywise
An Air Force member salutes while his comrade stands besides him.

It wouldn't be Halloween without everyone's least favorite clown, Pennywise. In honor of the holiday, Max has unveiled eight first-look images from It: Welcome to Derry, HBO's upcoming It prequel series from Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.

Set in 1962, It: Welcome to Derry is set 27 years before the events of Muschietti's It. The series explores interludes written by Mike Hanlon, who interviews older people — specifically, his father, Will — who lived in the town in the 1960s. Will and his Air Force buddies opened The Black Spot, a nightclub that catered to Black patrons.

