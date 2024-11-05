Fawesome’s November streaming lineup includes Interstellar, Zodiac, and It Follows

Fawesome is bringing the heat with its November streaming lineup.

The free movies website has significantly bolstered its lineup with an eclectic mix of blockbusters, thrillers, actions, comedies, and horror movies. One of the biggest additions in November is Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi space adventure starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. Interstellar follows a group of astronauts and scientists who venture to a wormhole off Saturn in hopes of finding a new inhabitable planet. Interstellar‘s 10th anniversary this month is all the more reason to stream.

Another standout film in Fawesome’s lineup is Zodiac, director David Fincher‘s harrowing dramatization of the manhunt for the Zodiac Killer. Zodiac stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. as three men from different professions who go to great lengths to try and end the serial killer’s reign of terror. The true crime thriller is considered one of Fincher’s best movies.

Interstellar and Zodiac are just two titles among the wide selection of movies on Fawesome, a free website providing movies and TV shows at no cost. Visit Fawesome.tv or download the free movies app to stream top programs immediately.

Other featured movies include The Truman Show, a dramedy about a man (Jim Carrey) unaware his entire life is being filmed for a reality show; Wind River, Taylor Sheridan’s crime thriller set on a Wyoming Indian reservation; and It Follows, a supernatural horror starring Maika Monroe.

Besides movies, Fawesome supplies plenty of TV shows in multiple genres to satisfy your binge-watching habits. The Fall, Baywatch, Gracepoint, and The Bridge USA can all be streamed on Fawesome.

