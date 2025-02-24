First reactions to Daredevil: Born Again praise the return of Marvel’s dark hero

It’s been nearly seven years since Netflix canceled the first Daredevil series after a three-season run. But as of next week, Daredevil: Born Again will officially restart the saga of Marvel’s Man Without Fear, as Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reunites with his eternal adversary, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The world premiere of the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again took place earlier tonight, and the first reactions are coming in on social media. For the most part, the early word is very positive. However, more than a few mentioned some questionable CGI in the episodes. Regardless, seeing these actors back in their roles alongside most of the cast from the previous Daredevil series has lead to almost universal praise for their performances.

Marvel’s #DaredevilBornAgain comes out of the gate HOT! Among the strongest starts for a Marvel Studios TV show to date imo – the first two episodes are terrific, setting up a story that is part court procedural and part all-out brawling. There’s a fight in EP 1 that is all done… pic.twitter.com/IauSrCJc2v — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 25, 2025

Pleased to say Daredevil: Born Again is brutally gripping and hurls a symphony of violence at the audience while perfectly capturing @Daredevil's essence as if he never left our screens. It's not perfect (with some awkward CGI) but it's a bloody delight. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/zSpTPeeqDy — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain brings my boy back to me. The fight sequences are just as violent as the original show and play with Matt's morality in such a poignant and beautiful way. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio step effortlessly back into their rivalry. I love having my devil back pic.twitter.com/koFT7g12yS — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 25, 2025

Saw the first 2 episodes of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN & it pulls no punches. Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy. Would love to see more street level adult storytelling from Marvel#DaredevilBornAgain #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/NRAVnAd9nU — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) February 25, 2025

Although it doesn't feel exactly like Netflix's Daredevil, the premiere of the Disney edition maintains that maturity while telling a violent story in a new way. Forget any doubts Charlie Cox's She Hulk appearance cast, this is the Matt Murdoch we all wanted. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/2tTUqiNaVH — Nick van Dinther (@nickvandinther) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain comes out SWINGING! It’s a TRUE continuation of the Netflix series. Cox & D’Onofrio haven’t missed a beat! Some VFX moments are a weak spot. It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners. Really solid first 2 eps. Really enjoyed and want to see more!! pic.twitter.com/AGDyExV5YZ — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain is even better now, if thats even possible. More grit, 90’s style action and a heart dropping moment right from the start. From the camera work to the diner conversation. The blurred lines of what’s right & wrong when those closest are threatened comes to… pic.twitter.com/4LsfH1PeAZ — WHO LET US OUT (@Wholetusout) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close. Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout. Charlie & Vincent haven’t lost a step, Benson & Moorhead bring the sauce. Above all else, it’s EPISODIC. We *might* be back. @screenrant pic.twitter.com/ArVsHm0cJg — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) February 25, 2025

Holy Hell’s Kitchen! #DaredevilBornAgain opens with a lengthy, devastating sequence that screams, “This is just as brutal as Netflix.” From there, the 2 episodes lay out a layered story about cops, vigilantes, and guilt. Read DEVIL’S REIGN as a refresh. Off to a GREAT start! pic.twitter.com/TiLgUm0Jqn — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 25, 2025

Marvel hasn’t shared too much info about the story of Born Again, but it takes place several years after Daredevil season 3. Since he was last seen on-screen in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Matt Murdock has quit being Daredevil and refocused his efforts on being a lawyer. Meanwhile, Fisk had an epiphany of sorts at the end of Echo, and he’s now a leading candidate to be the next mayor of New York City. Matt and Fisk have seemingly avoided each other for years, but that’s going to come to an end soon when the former brings back his Daredevil persona.

Deborah Ann Woll is also reprising her role as Karen Page alongside Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter/Bullseye, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again will have a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on March 4. The remaining episodes of season 1 will be released weekly.