 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

5 great Netflix thrillers to watch on Christmas

By
Universal Pictures

Christmas can be a time to enjoy wholesome movies together with the family. But if you’re looking for something to get your blood pumping on Christmas that isn’t sentimental or sweet, then Netflix has all of the thrillers you need to make it through to New Year’s Eve.

Three of our picks for the five great Netflix thrillers to watch on Christmas share a snowy setting, but only one of them is explicitly a Christmas-related film. Regardless, all five movies are exciting to watch, especially when the twists in the stories arrive and make the viewer question what they’ve seen before.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides for the 10 best TV shows to watch on Christmas, the 10 best movies to watch on Christmas, the best Christmas movies on Netflix, the best Christmas movies on Disney+, the best Christmas movies on Hulu, the best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best Christmas movies on Max, and the best Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel

Related

The Snowman (2017)

Michael Fassbender in The Snowman.
Universal Pictures

The Killers Michael Fassbender headlines The Snowman as Norwegian Police investigator Harry Hole, a man whose personal life is collapsing in a perfect storm of heartbreak and alcoholism. But his life is about to get a lot worse as a serial killer begins sending him taunting messages with enigmatic clues.

Katrine Bratt (Silos Rebecca Ferguson) — a new recruit to the police — has her own reasons for chasing the killer that are personal to her. However, this murderer enjoys the game and revels in his increasingly brutal murders as Harry and Katrine try to catch him.

Watch The Snowman on Netflix.

Till Death (2021)

Megan Fox is bloodied in Till Death.
Screen Media Films

Megan Fox’s latest film, Subservience, is one currently one of the most popular movies on Netflix. However, Fox’s 2021 thriller, Till Death, is even better. Emma Davenport (Fox) discovers the hard way that her husband, Mark (Eoin Macken), knows all about her affair with his colleague, Tom (Aml Ameen). That’s why Mark arranges for Emma to be handcuffed to him before taking his own life in a remote lake house.

Mark apparently also made sure there was nothing sharp in the lake house that Emma could use to free herself. That becomes an even more immediate problem when a man arrives who gives Emma reasons to fear for her life. Now, she not only needs to get free, but she also has to survive a murderer’s wrath.

Watch Till Death on Netflix.

Carry-On (2024)

A TSA agent runs in Carry-On.
Netflix

TSA agent Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) picked the wrong day to angle for a promotion in Carry-On. On Christmas Eve, Ethan convinces his superior to assign him to a security check lane on one of the busiest days of the year. No sooner does that happen than Ethan is blackmailed by the Traveler (Jason Bateman), who wants him to wave a dangerous piece of luggage past the security scan without alerting his fellow TSA agents

Whoever the Traveler is, he already has a good deal of info about Ethan. He also employs a hit man who has been sent to kill Ethan’s girlfriend, Nora Parisi (Sofia Carson), if he doesn’t go along with the terrorist plot. Up to this point in his life, Ethan’s been timid with his choices. But if he wants to live through the night and save his girlfriend, Ethan has to make some bold moves … and fast.

Watch Carry-On on Netflix.

Collateral (2004)

Tom Cruise sits in the back of a taxi with Jamie Foxx driving in Collateral.
DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Magnolia’s Tom Cruise gives an arresting turn as a hit man in Michael Mann’s Collateral. Jamie Foxx’s Max Durocher a cab driver in Los Angeles, and Vincent (Cruise) seems like a good client to ferry around town all night. But after Vincent’s first stop, Max realizes that Vincent is a contract killer and he’s not likely to let Max live through the night given what he knows.

Max finds it extremely difficult to get away from Vincent, and he also feels an obligation to save Vincent’s victims if he can. In this battle of wits, Vincent may have superior fire power, but he’s also underestimated Max’s resolve. Netflix subscribers only have until December 31 to watch this movie before it heads off into the streaming sunset.

Watch Collateral on Netflix.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Samuel L. Jackson and Walton Goggins in The Hateful Eight.
Lantern Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight is a Western, but it’s also a thriller that creates amazing tension by placing its characters in the same room with each other. Just over 12 years after the Civil War, bounty hunter Major Marquis Warren (Samuel L. Jackson) finds himself sharing a carriage ride with another bounty hunter, John “The Hangman” Ruth (Kurt Russell); Ruth’s prisoner, “Crazy” Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh); and Chris Mannix (Fallout‘s Walton Goggins), the man who is supposedly the new sheriff of Red Rock.

In the middle of a deadly winter storm, this unlikely group of companions takes shelter at a haberdashery. Warren doesn’t really trust Mannix, but he’s got bigger things to worry about. Few of the people waiting for them at the haberdashery are who they sayb\ they are, and this winter journey may turn into a one-way trip for everyone involved.

Watch The Hateful Eight on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 great Disney+ movies to watch on Christmas Eve
Children sing in a choir in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Christmastime is the perfect holiday for watching movies. For starters, Christmas is the holiday with the most movies dedicated to it. You can probably name 10 Christmas movies before you can think of one about Thanksgiving. Something about the season of giving makes for a good movie. Santa Claus is also a popular character that audiences respond to well.

When you want to watch some quality holiday movies, the best streamer for family-friendly Christmas movies is Disney+. Thanks to the vault, Disney+ hosts all of the animated classics plus a wealth of recognizable characters from the 1990s. Disney+ has a terrific selection of Christmas movies. To narrow down the search, try streaming one of our recommendations below.

Read more
5 great Netflix shows to watch on Christmas
A woman stands on a bridge in Black Doves.

This year, Christmas falls in the middle of the week. And let's be honest: Nobody is going to get much work done after the holiday arrives. However, that may open the door for more free time to catch up on some shows on Christmas, whether you're with family and friends or flying solo for the long holiday.

If you're looking for something to binge watch during that time, Netflix has a plethora of series to choose from. To make things easier for you, we've narrowed down our selections to the five great Netflix shows to watch on Christmas. Most of our picks are relatively family-friendly, but you may want to send young children to bed before trying out either of the two action shows.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in December 2024 you have to watch now
Three men stand in a boat and stare into the ocean in Jaws.

Can you believe 2024 is coming to a close? Many streaming services, including Netflix, are making one final push to release premier content. One of the biggest shows of all time, Squid Game, returns for season 2 one day after Christmas. Speaking of Christmas, Netflix will air an NFL doubleheader on December 25, furthering the streamer's efforts to broadcast more live events.

What about moves? Carry-On, a holiday thriller set at an airport, has already become one of the most popular movies on Netflix this year. While Carry-On will stay on the service, many movies are set to exit stage left off the service at the end of the month. Before time runs out, stream these five movies, including a remarkable thriller featuring an acting icon, a charming 1990s comedy, and one of the most influential blockbusters ever.

Read more