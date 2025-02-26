 Skip to main content
5 movies leaving Hulu in February 2025 you have to watch before it’s too late

By
Virginie Efira and Daphné Patakia in Benedetta.
Pathé Distribution

There are so many great films on Hulu that it feels like a joke that there are so few movies leaving Hulu in February that you won’t miss any of them. Consequently, we had to dip into the titles leaving Hulu in the first half of March to fill out this post. The lone February movie departure worth watching is Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, which leaves Hulu on February 28.

Beyond that, you have a two-week window to catch these other underground or indie flicks before they either go to another streamer or simply disappear from the streaming-verse.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)

Scotty Bowers and two women in a pic from Scott and the Secret History of Hollywood.
Greenwich Entertainment

Scotty Bowers is far from a household name, even after he outed himself as a pimp to the stars when he finally wrote his autobiography. Although Bowers would never use the word “pimp” to describe himself, he never felt limited by a single definition of sexuality. Bowers lays his life bare in Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, which recounts his rise in the industry and how he helped hook up Hollywood stars and starlets with like-minded lovers.

Bowers also outs several long-dead celebrities from Hollywood’s golden age who hid their sexuality behind sham marriages and tales of adultery… or so we’re led to believe. Bowers is really the only one left to tell the tale in this film.

Watch Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood on Hulu.

Benedetta (2021)

Virginie Efira in Benedetta.
Pathé Distribution

Leave it to Paul Verhoeven, the director of RoboCop and Showgirls, to bring to life the mostly true story of a lesbian nun who lived in Italy during the 17th century. Benedetta features Virginie Efira in the title role of Benedetta Carlini, a sister in a convent who takes in another young woman named Bartolomea (Daphné Patakia) before starting a sexual relationship with her.

That would have been complicated enough to deal with. Benedetta’s visions of Jesus Christ and her demonstrations of stigmata raise the stakes and threaten to upend the entire convent. But is Benedetta truly experiencing religious visions? Or is she simply out of her mind in a very dangerous time for a woman like her?

Watch Benedetta on Hulu.

India Sweets and Spices (2021)

Sophia Ali and Anita Kalathara in India Sweets and Spices.
Bleecker Street

India Sweets and Spices may not be the movie you expect with a title like that. It may remind you more of Bend It Like Beckham than Julie & Julia. Sophia Ali stars as Alia Kapur, a young Indian-American woman who went off to college on the West Coast. When she returns to her parents’ home in New Jersey, she can barely contain her disdain for the strict rules enforced by her mother, Sheila Kapur (Manisha Koirala).

That may be why Alia is so drawn to Varun (Rish Shah), another child of Indian immigrants whose family is much more laid back than her own. But before Alia can think about starting something serious with Varun, she discovers that his mother, Bhairavi (Deepti Gupta), and her mother have a history… and they’re definitely not friends.

Watch India Sweets and Spices on Hulu.

Flux Gourmet (2022)

Gwendoline Christie in Flux Gourmet.
IFC Films

IFC Films described Flux Gourmet as a horror flick. It’s not. It’s actually kind of hard to quantify this film because it doesn’t easily fit into any boxes. The group of people in this story is somewhere between a cult and a collective, and their shared goal is to create art.

However, Ms. Stevens (Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie) — the power behind this unnamed collective/cult — feels threatened by the emergence of Billy (Asa Butterfield), Lamina (Ariane Labed), and Elle (Fatma Mohamed). That trio is clearly more musically gifted than Stevens is, and their conflict sets up a struggle for control of their group.

Watch Flux Gourmet on Hulu.

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

Trevor Noah in You Laugh Because It's True.
Day 1 Films

In the United States, Trevor Noah made a name for himself as the third host of The Daily Show, which he took over from John Stewart. So we know going into this documentary, You Laugh But It’s True, how his story is ultimately going to turn out. But 25-year-old Trevor Noah doesn’t know that, and this movie documents the build towards his one-man show in South Africa.

Noah was born when South Africa was still under Apartheid rule, and it was illegal for a couple to have a mixed-race son like Noah. He grew up in life-changing times and had to find a way to establish himself as a comedian long before he joined The Daily Show and became a superstar.

Watch You Laugh But It’s True on Hulu.

