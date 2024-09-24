 Skip to main content
5 movies leaving Hulu in September 2024 you have to watch

By
Sophie Thatcher in The Boogeyman.
20th Century Studios

There’s something you should know about the movies leaving Hulu at the end of September: most of them suck. More specifically, the vast majority of this month’s departures are low-budget schlock horror films that actually make Hulu better through their absence. Only two of September’s titles deserve to be ranked on our list of movies that you have to watch this month. That’s why we put them on top of this article.

In order to fill out the rest of our list of the five movies leaving Hulu in September, we had to dip into early October for the final three films. But those are the movies that you really should watch, and it doesn’t hurt to get an early start on next month’s departing titles.

Honeymoon (2014)

Rose Leslie as Bea looking to the ditance with an expression of curiosity in Honeymoon.
Magnolia Pictures

Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway have the post-marriage vacation from hell in the 2014 horror film, Honeymoon. Bea (Leslie) and Paul (Treadaway) get off to a good start together, but she is somehow changed by an unexplainable phenomenon during their honeymoon in the forest.

Suddenly, Bea can’t remember basic details about her life or her relationship with Paul, and it’s almost like she’s become an entirely different person. Paul is quick to blame Bea’s childhood friend, Will (Ben Huber), but even Will’s wife, Annie (Hanna Brown), is demonstrating the same disturbing behavior. And Paul is running out of time to save his spouse and himself.

Watch Honeymoon on Hulu.

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

Sarah Gadon and Alison Pill in All My Puny Sorrows.
Mongrel Media

Death hangs over the Von Riesen family in All My Puny Sorrows. Jake Von Riesen (Donal Logue) took his own life, and now his daughter, Elfrieda (Sarah Gadon), wants to do the same thing. Elf’s sister, Yolandi (Alison Pill) is so alarmed by this that she drops everything to go back home and watch over her. But nothing Yoli says to her sister seems to dissuade Elf from her desire to end it all.

It’s a contest of wills between the two sisters, and between them, Yoli has more to live for. Yet Yoli’s not willing to give up on her sister, even though Elf seems determined to see her decision through to its logical end.

Watch All My Puny Sorrows on Hulu.

The Boogeyman (2023)

A young girl holding a lamp and looking scared in the movie "The Boogeyman."
20th Century Studios

The Boogeyman was originally going to be a direct-to-Hulu movie like Prey before it was given a theatrical release last year. But that must have also opened the door for the film to leave Hulu on October 4. This Stephen King adaptation takes the author’s short story and greatly expands it. Chris Messina stars as Will Harper, a therapist who is grieving the death of his wife alongside his two daughters, Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer Harper (Vivien Lyra Blair).

Will’s latest patient, Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), has also suffered a horrible family tragedy. But Lester insists that an evil entity attached itself to his family and slaughtered them all. When Lester ends up dead, Sawyer and Sadie begin experiencing their own creepy encounters with the Boogeyman (Michael Bekemeier). And there may not be any safe place for the Harpers to run now that the Boogeyman is stalking them.

Watch The Boogeyman on Hulu.

See For Me (2021)

Skyler Davenport in See For Me.
levelFilm

See For Me is a low-budget thriller that gets a lot of mileage out of casting visually-impaired actress Skyler Davenport as Sophie Scott, a skier whose dreams of glory end when her eyesight rapidly deteriorates. After Sophie finds work as a house-sitter for rich woman, she’s home alone when thieves break in.

Sophie’s only hope is an app on her phone, which connects her to Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy), a young woman who can act as her eyes. But when Sophie is trapped, she’ll have to find a way to save herself.

Watch See For Me on Hulu.

Standing Up, Falling Down (2019)

Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz in Standing Up, Falling Down.
Shout! Studios

Ben Schwartz’s Scott arrives at his mid-life crisis a few years early in Standing Up, Falling Down. After years of failing as a comedian on the west coast, Scott is forced to move back to Long Island and slowly rebuild his life. That also means reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Becky (Eloise Mumford), whom Scott regrets ever letting go of in the first place.

Scott seems destined for more stagnation until he meets Marty (Billy Crystal), an unusually funny dermatologist who has his own personal drama. The friendship they strike up may prove to be transformative for both men. But more importantly, Scott and Marty’s shared sense of humor allows each other to laugh again after years of misfortune.

Watch Standing Up, Falling Down on Hulu.

