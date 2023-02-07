 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 thrillers you should see if you liked Knock at the Cabin

Dan Girolamo
By

When M. Night Shyamalan releases a movie, you better believe it will start a heated conversation within the film community. Shyamalan is one of the few living filmmakers who can attract an audience based on his name alone. His films have become synonymous with supernatural elements and twist endings. With massive hits like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, and Split, Shyamalan’s films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide.

His latest venture is Knock at the Cabin, a psychological thriller with apocalyptic stakes based on the 2018 novel by Paul G. Tremblay. In it two parents and their young daughter head to a remote cabin for a vacation. Their cabin is overrun by four strangers, who hold the family hostage, demanding they sacrifice one of their own to avoid the apocalypse. The film stars Dave Bautista as the lead intruder and Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as the two parents. If you’re looking for more thrillers like Knock at the Cabin, check out the list below.

The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sixth Sense
64 %
8.2/10
pg-13 107m
Genre Mystery, Thriller, Drama
Stars Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Because the list is inspired by Knock at the Cabin, it wouldn’t feel right without including another movie by Shyamalan. We’re going with the film that turned him into an international sensation, The Sixth Sense. In the psychological thriller, Haley Joel Osment is a young boy named Cole who sees ghosts. These ghosts have unresolved problems from their time on Earth and seek Cole’s help to rectify these situations.

The only person Cole tells about his secret is child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), who encourages Cole to use his gift for good. Thanks in part to the “I see dead people” line and the twist ending, The Sixth Sense has reached iconic status. The second-highest-grossing film of 1999, the film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Shyamalan.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project
81 %
6.5/10
r 81m
Genre Horror, Mystery
Stars Rei Hance, Michael C. Williams, Joshua Leonard
Directed by Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
watch on YouTube
watch on YouTube

“Found-footage horror” was not new in 1999, but its popularity skyrocketed thanks to The Blair Witch ProjectSet in 1994, three students — Heather, Mike, and Josh — hike the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, to film a documentary about the legend of a local murderer called The Blair Witch. The students interview local townspeople about the murderer, with many of them warning the students to stay away from the topic.

The students proceed and eventually lose their way in the woods, setting off a series of supernatural events with tragic consequences. The students go missing, but their (fictional) footage is found, discovered, and presented in the movie. The Blair Witch Project became a massive hit, grossing nearly $250 million on a budget of less than $1 million, and ignited the found-footage revival in horror.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
The Cabin in the Woods
72 %
7.0/10
r 95m
Genre Horror, Fantasy
Stars Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams
Directed by Drew Goddard
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Cabins never seem to be a safe place in horror films, and the featured cabin in The Cabin in the Woods is no different. Five college students head to a remote cabin for a weekend vacation. Unbeknownst to them, the cabin is monitored and controlled by two engineers in a lab (Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford), who turn it into a house of horrors. The engineers release ghouls and monsters to stalk and kill the students, who serve as sacrifices for a sacred ritual.

When the students become aware of the cabin’s secrets, they try to fight back and eventually discover the underground facility that’s calling all of the shots. The Cabin in the Woods is a fresh take on the horror comedy that incorporates gore and satire to poke fun at horror stereotypes.

Green Room (2015)
Green Room
79 %
7.0/10
r 95m
Genre Horror, Crime, Thriller
Stars Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat
Directed by Jeremy Saulnier
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Green Room is equally terrifying as it is thrilling. Like Knock at the CabinGreen Room predominantly takes place in one location. In Green Room’s case, the location is the green room at a neo-Nazi skinhead bar. A punk band (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, and Callum Turner) is hired to serve as the opening band. When one of the band members discovers a dead body in the green room, he tries to alert the authorities. A few of the bar’s neo-Nazi employees and residents capture the band, trapping them in the green room.

When the bar’s owner (Patrick Stewart) decides to kill the band, the band fights back, capturing one of the employees. The thrilling cat-and-mouse game between the neo-Nazis and band members turned Green Room into a critical hit as the film ended up on many top 10 lists by the end of 2016.

The Purge (2013)
The Purge
41 %
5.7/10
r 86m
Genre Science Fiction, Horror, Thriller
Stars Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Max Burkholder
Directed by James DeMonaco
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

In 2022, the U.S. is led by the New Founding Fathers of America. Unemployment rates are low, and the country is essentially crime-free. The secret to success is the “Purge,” an event where crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours. Emergency services, like the police and EMS, are temporarily suspended during this time frame.

James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) and his family plan to wait out the Purge in their gated Los Angeles community. Their house is guarded by a high-tech security system designed by Sandin’s company. When James’s son lets in a wounded man, they are confronted by a masked, heavily-armed gang who demand the Sandins release the man or face an invasion. The subsequent violence and chaos helped the film become a huge hit with audiences. It spawned a television series and four sequels, with a fifth movie in development.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
The best shows on Disney+ right now (February 2023)
Jessica Jones and Killgrave in promo art for season 1.
Jake Gyllenhaal goes behind enemy lines in first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Jake Gyllenhaal sits on the side of a jeep in a scene from The Covenant.
Everything you need to know about Batman’s Robin, Damian Wayne
Damian Wayne sitting on a chair and smiling mischievously in DC Comics.
The 10 best songs in The Simpsons, ranked
Lisa plays her sax as her dad dances on top of musical notes
The 7 best cabin horror movies ever, ranked
The characters from Cabin in the woods at the bottom of a basement stairwell
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 coming to Disney+ in May
Logo for Star Wars Visions.
The best family movies on Netflix right now
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings
The best shows on Netflix right now (February 2023)
Two teenagers walk by a brick wall.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (February 2023)
Five Black soldiers joining hands and looking at the camera in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2023)
Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, and Terrence Howard in The Best Man.
5 things we want to see in a Dexter prequel
Dexter and his son Harrison standing out in the snow by caution tape in a scene from Dexter: New Blood.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
The four main ladies from Amazon original Harlem sitting around a table at a restaurant, laughing.
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (February 2023)
The four main female characters from Harlem walking down the street and smiling.