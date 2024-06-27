Mark Wahlberg is a balding hitman with a Southern accent in the first trailer for Mel Gibson’s Flight Risk, an upcoming thriller from Lionsgate.

Daryl Booth (Wahlberg) is a pilot tasked with transporting FBI Agent Madelyn Harris (Michelle Dockery) and her informant, Winston (Topher Grace). Madelyn has to bring Winston from the Alaskan wilderness to New York to testify against a powerful crime family. During the flight, Daryl reveals his true identity as a hired assassin sent to kill Winston.

Madelyn successfully restrains Daryl, but she cannot kill him because of her inability to fly a plane. As Madelyn struggles to fly the plane, a sadistic Daryl watches her every move as he plans his escape.

“Hope you like flying,” Daryl cheekily says in the trailer. “It’s a beautiful day for it.”

Gibson directs and produces Flight Risk from a screenplay by Jared Rosenberg. John Davis, John Fox, and Bruce Davey are listed as additional producers.

This marks the third collaboration between Wahlberg and Gibson. The duo acted together in 2017’s Daddy’s Home 2 and 2022’s Father Stu. Flight Risk is the first time Gibson has directed Wahlberg in a feature film.

Gibson has not directed a feature film since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge. The war drama was a financial success earning $180 million on a $40 million budget. Hacksaw Ridge received six Oscar nominations, including Best Director for Gibson. Other films directed by Gibson include Apocalypto, The Passion of the Christ, and Braveheart. For his work on Braveheart, Gibson won multiple Oscars, notably Best Director and Best Picture.

Flight Risk soars into theaters on October 18, 2024.

