 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

All empires fall in the first teaser for Foundation season 2

Blair Marnell
By

Thanks in large part to Star Wars, the concept of rebel versus empire has become a common part of space opera sci-fi stories. However, the empire at the heart of Apple TV+’s Foundation isn’t cast in the same light as the Empire from George Lucas’ epic. Instead, Isaac Asimov’s Foundation stories predate Star Wars by almost four decades, and they present a future where the goal isn’t to bring down the empire. It’s to ensure that humanity has a future when the empire inevitably collapses. And if the first teaser trailer for Foundation season 2 is any indication, the fall of the empire may come sooner than expected.

Foundation — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

This empire is controlled by Brother Day (Lee Pace), who is advised by his elder clone, Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann), while preparing their younger clone, Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), to eventually take the throne. All three of them are clones of Cleon I, the empire’s first ruler. But the way things are going, Brother Day may find himself as the last emperor.

Related Videos

Over a century ago, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) gave his life to the idea that he and his followers could predict the future of the empire and shorten the dark age that follows to only 1,000 years. Seldon may be gone, but his mind lives on in the form of A.I. clones. Seldon’s successors, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), and her daughter, Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), also carry on his work. But a monumental task awaits this mother-and-daughter duo, especially since Seldon’s model of future history can’t account for every variable.

Related
Lee Pace in Foundation.

New additions to the cast this season include Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof, Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue, Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth, Dimitri Leonidas as HoberMallow, Ben Daniels as Bel Roise, Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount, Mikael Persbrandt as The Warlord of Kalgan, Rachel House as TellemBond, and Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon.

Foundation season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 14.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Jon Stewart has more problems to solve in Season 2 trailer
Jon Stewart sits down and points his pen in a scene from The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Jon Stewart is back with more hot-button issues in Season 2 of The Problem with Jon Stewart. Apple released the trailer for the sophomore season, or as Stewarts calls it, "the new variant." Each episode will cover one specific topic of Stewart's choice as he explores the intricate details and circumstances surrounding the issue.

The Problem with Jon Stewart – Get ready for Season 2! | Apple TV+

Read more
The witches return in first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2
The Sanderson sisters smiling while at a fair in Hocus Pocus 2.

Nearly three decades ago, Disney released the original Hocus Pocus into theaters with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters, an evil trio of witches from the 17th century. Next year would have been the 30th anniversary, but the Sandersons simply couldn't wait another year before making their big comeback on Disney+. Now, Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

Midler is reprising her role as Winnie Sanderson, alongside Najimy as Mary Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. The sisters were vanquished and seemingly killed in the original Hocus Pocus. But they've never let death stop them before. The trailer also introduces the teenagers who accidentally bring the Sandersons back to life: Becca (Whitney Peak) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham). These wannabe Wiccans are messing with powers beyond their control. And they will have to team up with their friend and fellow student, Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), to stop the Sandersons' new reign of terror.

Read more
Rutherford Falls cast on what’s in store for season 2
Reagan shows Nathan her phone in Rutherford Falls.

There's no show currently on the air that has as big of a heart, and gets as many laughs, as Peacock's Rutherford Falls. The heir to Schitt's Creek's "Most Likable TV Show" title, the series presents a nicer, funnier world than the one we live in, populated by characters the audience cares about and storylines that are about more than just delivering easy punch lines.

A combination of smart and empathetic writing and an ensemble cast you can root for is what makes the show so appealing. In a recent interview with Digital Trends, creator Sierra Teller Ornelas and some of the cast talked about what may happen in season 2, how a Dirty Dancing production number was one of the hardest scenes to shoot for one cast member, and why Rutherford Falls is the most huggable show on TV right now.

Read more