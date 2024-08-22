 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

This underrated mystery series is climbing the Netflix charts. Is it worth watching?

By
Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds.
AMC

The AMC+ invasion of Netflix has begun, and to no one’s surprise, these series are now holding four out of the 10 slots on the list of the most popular shows on Netflix. But you might be shocked to hear that Dark Winds has risen to the No. 3 slot above all of the other AMC shows, including Fear the Walking Dead.

Dark Winds may not get the big ratings like AMC’s endless Walking Dead spinoffs, but it’s a fantastic show and fans are already starting to flock to it now that it has a much wider reach than AMC+ could have ever given it. However, if you need to be convinced to check out this buzzy series, then here are four reasons to watch Dark Winds on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

The show gives Zahn McClarnon the spotlight he deserves

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds.
AMC

Westworld fans can attest that Zahn McClarnon is a gifted performer who can be mesmerizing without uttering a single word of English. He did just that in a standout episode of Westworld season 2, as his character, Akecheta, unravels his personal narrative in the Lakota language. McClarnon has had plenty of supporting turns prior to and after Westworld, but Dark Winds was his first real chance to step up and headline a drama series.

In this show, McClarnon gets to use all of the tools in his acting arsenal as Joe Leaphorn, a lieutenant for the tribal police of Navajo County during the 1970s. He is undeniably the star of the series, and McClarnon does a magnificent job of making his character seem like a real person. Even McClarnon’s tiniest gestures, facial expressions, and movements convey Leaphorn’s thoughts and emotions. He gets to be the complicated hero that Dark Winds needs, and he’s a fantastic leading man in the series.

Dark Winds utilizes Native American writers and actors

Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten in Dark Winds
AMC

Tony Hillerman, the author of the Leaphorn & Chee novels that the show is based on, was not a Native American. Hillerman told excellent stories with indigenous characters, but Dark Winds showrunner Graham Roland went several steps further by recruiting a team of exclusively Native American screenwriters to script the show. The writers and producers have also demonstrated a commitment to portraying Navajo culture as accurately as possible.

That commitment extends in front of the camera as well, as Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten co-star in the series as Jim Chee and Bernadette Manuelito, respectively. Their relationships with McClarnon’s Leaphorn are the backbone of the series, and they’re far from the only Native American actors on the show. Dark Winds is one of the few TV series to ever offer these kinds of opportunities to native performers, and it stands out because of that.

The mysteries keep us guessing

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds.
AMC

Dark Winds wouldn’t be as interesting as it is if Leaphorn and Chee didn’t have to solve some mysteries along the way. The show is set in the 1970s, so modern forensic science hasn’t quite arrived yet and the pair have to do some old-fashioned legwork to investigate the dueling cases of the first season. Leaphorn is more concerned about getting to the bottom of a double homicide in his territory, while Chee is looking for some armored truck robbers who are hiding out in Navajo County.

It’s not a big spoiler to say that the two cases are intimately connected. But since the vast majority of viewers aren’t likely to have read the novels that inspired the show, the twists are more than enough to keep audiences on their toes.

Dark Winds’ 12 episodes are easy to binge

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds.
AMC

As a personal preference, I like shows that have lots of episodes to watch. However, the short six-episode seasons for Dark Winds works in the series’ favor because it’s like a great book you can’t put down. With only 12 episodes across the two seasons to date, most veteran binge-watchers can blow through the entire run in less than a week. Or even a day, if you’re a hardcore binge-watcher.

Almost all of the answers you want from the show are waiting for you, so you never have to be in suspense for too long. That’s one of the benefits of the streaming era. And if Dark Winds turns out to be one of your new favorites, then we’ve got good news for you. A third season is on the way, but you’ll probably have to watch that on AMC. Like the other recent arrivals from AMC+, Dark Winds won’t be a permanent fixture on Netflix. So enjoy it while you can.

Watch Dark Winds on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this August, stream this one
Two guys sit at a table in Do the Right Thing.

With the end of the 2024 Olympics, there's a natural comedown. No more daily feats of athleticism to consume, and it also means that you might have a Peacock subscription with no idea what to use it for. If you subscribed for the Olympics, you may be surprised to learn that there are actually plenty of interesting movies and TV shows on the platform worth exploring.

If you want to use your subscription for just one movie this August, Do the Right Thing is the perfect choice. The movie is set on a single block in Brooklyn in the summer of 1989, and follows the complicated racial dynamics that flow through the street, culminating in a shocking and sudden act of violence. Here are three reasons you should check it out Spike Lee's masterpiece.
It's a biting but hilarious comedy
Do the Right Thing Official Trailer #1 - Danny Aiello Movie (1989) HD

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in August 2024
A policeman looks down in The Responder.

August continues to bring the summer heat, so it's a good thing that there's no shortage of great TV to watch from the comfort of your own home. On Netflix, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the new breakout hit for the streamer, while Max's House of the Dragon is still entrancing viewers who are still hungry for small-screen spectacle.

Crime is still a popular genre, and British crime in particular is a favorite for many. This August, these three under-the-radar shows are worth your time and attention.

Read more
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in August 2024
Antonio Banderas in The Mask of Zorro.

In August, most of the best action movies on Hulu fall squarely under the sci-fi banner. So if you don't mind starships, aliens, and digital worlds, then you should be right at home with our selections for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in August. Sometimes sci-fi movies give you better action than the standard genre flicks can.

But if you prefer your action to be a little more down-to-Earth, our first pick of the month is a rousing adventure flick featuring one of the oldest masked heroes in literature: Zorro!
The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Read more