Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 26 and need some help?

It’s Friday, which means we are heading into the weekend! No matter what your Framed record may be, today is a new day, and solving today’s challenge should be your top goal.

Do you want to start your weekend off on a high note with a victory in Framed? If so, we hope our hints will help you win today’s Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, August 26

Today’s Framed was released in 1999.

Today’s Framed was directed by Stephen Sommers.

Today’s Framed stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Framed answer for Friday, August 26

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Mummy

