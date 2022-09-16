 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Framed today, September 16: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 16 and need some help?

If you’re familiar with superheroes and comic book adaptations, then the previous day’s film should have come to you with ease. If not, then use our hints! Remember, we’re here to assist you in this game, so use these clues to your advantage.

It’s time to play. Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, September 16

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2007.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Francis Lawrence.
  • Today’s Framed stars Will Smith.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Friday, September 16

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

I Am Legend

I Am Legend (2007) Official Trailer #1 - Sci-Fi Thriller

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, September 12: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Monday)

woman listening to music

Heardle today, September 11: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Sunday)

Woman using phone while listening to headphones

Framed today, September 11: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)

A man looks on his phone.

Framed today, September 10: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)

A man looks on his phone.

Glass Onion review: a deviously intricate Knives Out sequel

Daniel Craig looks in the camera in Knives Out 2.

Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know

A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.

Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free

Peacock TV home screen.

The Fabelmans review: an origin story of Steven Spielberg

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams watch The Greatest Show on Earth.

Is there a Sling TV free trial? Here’s what you need to know

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.

Framed today, September 12: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

A man looks on his phone.

Everything revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022

The team line-up for Thunderbolts in concept art.

House of the Dragon and the power of female rage

Two women look at each other in House of the Dragon.

There’s Still Time to Get a Month of Disney Plus for $1.99

disney plus free subscription trial psa 5 768x768