Attempting to solve today's Framed for September 16 and need some help?

If you’re familiar with superheroes and comic book adaptations, then the previous day’s film should have come to you with ease. If not, then use our hints! Remember, we’re here to assist you in this game, so use these clues to your advantage.

It’s time to play. Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, September 16

Today’s Framed was released in 2007.

Today’s Framed was directed by Francis Lawrence.

Today’s Framed stars Will Smith.

Framed answer for Friday, September 16

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

I Am Legend

I Am Legend (2007) Official Trailer #1 - Sci-Fi Thriller

