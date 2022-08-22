 Skip to main content
‘Framed’ today, August 22: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 22 and need some help?

It’s Monday, cinephiles! If you’re ready to once again test your movie knowledge on Framed, then you came to the right place! If you were stumped yesterday, then put it in the rearview mirror. We’re onto today’s movie, and we know you can name it!

There’s nothing better than starting a new week off with a victory on Framed. We’ll provide you with a few hints to help win today’s movie.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, August 22

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2016.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Damien Chazelle.
  • Today’s Framed stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

A man looks on his phone.

Framed answer for Monday, August 22

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

La La Land

La La Land (2016 Movie) Official Trailer – 'Dreamers'

