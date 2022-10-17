Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 17 and need some help?

You will love today’s movie if you’re a fan of Michael Bay. It’s the perfect mix of movie stars and loud, chaotic action sequences. That is Bay’s specialty. It also doesn’t hurt that it features some of the most iconic action stars of the last 30 years.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, October 17

Today’s Framed was released in 1998.

Today’s Framed was directed by Michael Bay.

Today’s Framed stars Bruce Willis and Billy Bob Thornton.

Framed answer for Monday, October 17

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Armageddon

Armageddon (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Editors' Recommendations