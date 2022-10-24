Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 24 and need some help?

With Halloween just around the corner, today’s film happens to be one of the most iconic horror films of all time. It spawned six sequels, a television series, and many sleepless nights for whoever watches it.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, October 24

Today’s Framed was released in 1984.

Today’s Framed was directed by Wes Craven.

Today’s Framed stars Heather Langenkamp and John Saxon.

Framed answer for Monday, October 24

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

A Nightmare On Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer - Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD

Editors' Recommendations