Framed today, September 19: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 19 and need some help?

An underrated aspect of Framed is the number of guesses a player can use. Six is a very fair number. With our hints, you might be able to solve it in less than three.

Today’s film is a blast from the past, but we’re confident that you’ve heard of it before. Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, September 19

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1940.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Joe Grant and Dick Huemer. (Story direction)
  • Today’s Framed stars Leopold Stokowski and Deems Taylor.
Framed answer for Monday, September 19

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Fantasia

