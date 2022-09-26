Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 26 and need some help?

Have you been able to solve the last few games of Framed? Remember, you have six guesses. Make them count, and if you want an assist, read this article. Our clues will point you in the right direction.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, September 26

Today’s Framed was released in 2009.

Today’s Framed was directed by Wes Anderson.

Today’s Framed stars George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

Framed answer for Monday, September 26

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Editors' Recommendations