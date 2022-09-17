 Skip to main content
Framed today, September 17: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 17 and need some help?

With today being Saturday, you can take a look at your results for the past week. Did any movie give you trouble, or were you able to solve the game without our help? Whatever the case may be, we’re still your lifeline if you need any help!

Let’s finish the week strong! Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Saturday, September 17

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1987.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Paul Verhoeven.
  • Today’s Framed stars Peter Weller and Nancy Allen.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Saturday, September 17

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

RoboCop

