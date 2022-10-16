 Skip to main content
Framed today, October 16: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 16 and need some help?

Did you forget that today is Sunday? Hopefully, you’re sitting down, relaxing, and getting ready to play Framed. Make sure to think about your guesses before submitting them. There’s no shame in writing your thoughts down! Sit back and start making your guesses!

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Sunday, October 16

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2000.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Christopher Nolan.
  • Today’s Framed stars Guy Pearce.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Sunday, October 16

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Memento

