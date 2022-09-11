Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 11 and need some help?

We’ve said it once before, and we’ll say it again. A new week means new opportunities — and in our case, more chances to talk about movies. While you’re eating your breakfast and sipping your coffee, pull out your phone and try today’s edition of Framed.

Ready to go? Then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Sunday, September 11

Today’s Framed was released in 2021.

Today’s Framed was directed by James Gunn.

Today’s Framed stars Margot Robbie and Idris Elba.

Framed answer for Sunday, September 11

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Suicide Squad

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Official “Rain” Trailer

