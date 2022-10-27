Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 27 and need some help?

If you don’t remember the plot of today’s movie, there’s a good chance you have at least heard of the songs from the film’s soundtrack. One may or may not be a phrase that describes the weather. Any guesses right now?

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, October 27

Today’s Framed was released in 1982.

Today’s Framed was directed by John Huston.

Today’s Framed stars Albert Finney and Aileen Quinn.

Framed answer for Thursday, October 27

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Annie

