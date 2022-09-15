 Skip to main content
Framed today, September 15: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 15 and need some help?

Framed is the ideal game for cinephiles to test their knowledge of the film industry. With both older and newer films, it’s the perfect challenge to start your day. Who doesn’t love to talk about movies?

Are you ready to take on today’s edition? Good luck! Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, September 15

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2016.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Tim Miller
  • Today’s Framed stars Ryan Reynolds.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Thursday, September 15

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Deadpool

Deadpool | Official HD Trailer #1 | 2016

