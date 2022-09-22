Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 22 and need some help?

Some of the clues will aid your process more than others. For example, this actor is one of the most recognizable faces in movies toda,y so maybe that will be a great starting point. Whatever works for you is what you should do!

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, September 22

Today’s Framed was released in 2006.

Today’s Framed was directed by Martin Campbell.

Today’s Framed stars Daniel Craig.

Framed answer for Thursday, September 22

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Casino Royale

Casino Royale Official Trailer (2006) James Bond Movie HD

