 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Framed today, September 22: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 22 and need some help?

Some of the clues will aid your process more than others. For example, this actor is one of the most recognizable faces in movies toda,y so maybe that will be a great starting point. Whatever works for you is what you should do!

If you’re ready to begin, then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, September 22

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2006.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Martin Campbell.
  • Today’s Framed stars Daniel Craig.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Thursday, September 22

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Casino Royale

Casino Royale Official Trailer (2006) James Bond Movie HD

Editors' Recommendations

Framed today, September 16: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, September 16: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 15: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, September 15: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Thursday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (September 2022)
A close-up of Lizzo in an orange dress with her arm up in a scene from Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video.
The 68 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (September 2022)
The Blair Witch Project.
The best shows on Netflix right now (September 2022)
The hosts of The Great British Baking Show stand around a table with desserts.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge.
What’s new on Hulu in October and what’s leaving soon
Chloe Grace Moretz knocks on a window in a scene from Let Me In.
What’s new on Disney+ in October 2022
Gael Garcia Bernal stares upwards in a scene from Werewolf By Night.
The Woman King review: a thrilling period epic
Viola Davis holds a torch in The Woman King.
Evan Peters is chilling in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Evan Peters in Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Donald Sutherland makes a call from the afterlife in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Donald Sutherland in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.