Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 29 and need some help?

Today’s Framed was directed by one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century. He’s one of the few filmmakers who can make a movie based on his name alone. This movie was praised by Quentin Tarantino, who called it one of the best of the 2010s.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday's movie of the day.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, September 29

Today’s Framed was released in 2017.

Today’s Framed was directed by Christopher Nolan.

Today’s Framed stars Fionn Whitehead and Tom Glynn-Carney.

Framed answer for Thursday, September 29

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Dunkirk

