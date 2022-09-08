Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 8 and need some help?

If you’ve been reading our hints, then you’ll know that we always give you the year of the film, the director, and the actors. Which hint helps you out the most? For us, the names of the actors aid us the most, but the year and director are also crucial for guessing.

If you’re ready to play, then keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, September 8

Today’s Framed was released in 1997.

Today’s Framed was directed by James Cameron.

Today’s Framed stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Framed answer for Thursday, September 8

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Titanic

