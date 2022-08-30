 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

‘Framed’ today, August 30: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 30 and need some help?

Are you struggling with Framed? Make sure to check Digital Trends every day for our informative guide on how to win each day. If you’re the captain of the game, think of us as your second-in-command. Let’s solve this puzzle together.

Are you ready to guess the movie? Then check out our hints that will help you win today’s Framed.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, August 30

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1989.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Peter Weir.
  • Today’s Framed stars Robin Williams.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Tuesday, August 30

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society (1989) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Editors' Recommendations

‘Framed’ today, August 24: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

A man looks on his phone.

‘Framed’ today, August 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

A man looks on his phone.

‘Framed’ today, August 22: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

A man looks on his phone.

Bye-bye, Batman: Caped Crusader. Animated series is no longer on HBO Max

Early art for Batman: Caped Crusader.

10 years later, is The Dark Knight Rises a bad film or simply misunderstood?

Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Rises

Rotten Tomatoes expands Critics Outreach and Grant Program

Picture of the logo for Rotten Tomatoes expanding critics outreach and grant program.

Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in September 2022

Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso face off in an image from Cobra Kai season 4.

Daredevil comics that should inspire Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+

Official logo for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again TV series.

Does HBO Max think you’re dumb?

hbo max discount while content cut 1

What’s new on Paramount+ in September 2022

Jamila Gray stares into the camera in a scene from On The Come Up film.

Diego Luna’s Cassian rebels in new Andor preview scene

Diego Luna in Andor.

Pinocchio comes to life in Disney+’s new live-action trailer

Disney's Pinocchio from the forthcoming live-action remake.