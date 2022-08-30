Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 30 and need some help?

Are you struggling with Framed? Make sure to check Digital Trends every day for our informative guide on how to win each day. If you’re the captain of the game, think of us as your second-in-command. Let’s solve this puzzle together.

Are you ready to guess the movie? Then check out our hints that will help you win today’s Framed.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, August 30

Today’s Framed was released in 1989.

Today’s Framed was directed by Peter Weir.

Today’s Framed stars Robin Williams.

Framed answer for Tuesday, August 30

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society (1989) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

