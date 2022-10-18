 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Framed today, October 18: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 18 and need some help?

Let’s take a second to appreciate the variety of films that have been selected for Framed. The different genres keep players on their toes. Today’s film comes from James Wan, which means it won’t be for the faint of heart.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, October 18

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2004.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by James Wan.
  • Today’s Framed stars Leigh Whannell and Cary Elwes.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Tuesday, October 18

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is …

Saw

Saw (2004) Official Trailer #1 - James Wan Movie

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, October 13: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Thursday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 12: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, October 12: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Wednesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 11: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
A man looks on his phone.
How to watch Matriarch for free on Hulu
Kate Dickie stands ominously behind Jemima Rooper in Matriarch.
Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever
halloween h20 most underrated horror sequel ever poster
Opportunity Mars rover movie incoming — watch the trailer
opportunity mars rover movie trailer good night oppy documentary
Framed today, October 13: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)
A man looks on his phone.
Scott Adkins on his new sequel to the cult action hit Accident Man
Scot Adkins looks down from the camera as he stars as the Accident Man
Anime we can’t wait to see in 2022
Luffy in his new pirate outfit for One Piece Film: Red key art.
The best horror shows to stream for Halloween
Kids sit at a table in The Midnight Club.
The best horror movies and TV shows to stream on Paramount+ for Halloween
Drew Barrymore screams into a phone in Scream.
The Lord of the Rings streaming guide: How to watch The Lord of the Rings online
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings