Framed today, September 13: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 13 and need some help?

Were you able to guess yesterday’s movie? That was a difficult movie to name, so don’t feel bad if you couldn’t get it. However, if you answered the film correctly, then pat yourself on the back for a job well done!

It’s a new day, so best of luck! Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, September 13

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1968.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Stanley Kubrick.
  • Today’s Framed stars Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Tuesday, September 13

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

2001: A Space Odyssey

