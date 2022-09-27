Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 27 and need some help?

Framed family, we’re ready to take on another game! It’s been a great run for directors in Framed. Yesterday’s film came from Wes Anderson, and today’s film comes to us from one of the most important filmmakers of the last 30 years.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, September 27

Today’s Framed was released in 2003.

Today’s Framed was directed by Richard Linklater.

Today’s Framed stars Jack Black and Joan Cusack.

Framed answer for Tuesday, September 27

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

School of Rock

School of Rock (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Editors' Recommendations