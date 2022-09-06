Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 6 and need some help?

Are you getting the hang of this game? It’s just as fun as it is challenging. Honestly, those are the best games to play because if you win, the victory tastes that much sweeter.

Are you ready to go? Buckle your seatbelt because it could be a bumpy ride. Hopefully, our hints will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, September 6

Today’s Framed was released in 1997.

Today’s Framed was directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

Today’s Framed stars Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman.

Framed answer for Tuesday, September 6

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Air Force One

Get Off My Plane! - Air Force One (5/8) Movie CLIP (1997) HD

