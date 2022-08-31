 Skip to main content
‘Framed’ today, August 31: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 31 and need some help?

How has your week been in terms of correctly guessing the Framed of the day? Whether you’re on the right track or missed a few, today is a new chance to get a victory.

Are you ready to see what movie is on tap in the game? Then check out our hints that will help you win today’s Framed.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, August 31

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2004.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Nick Cassavetes.
  • Today’s Framed stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.
Framed answer for Wednesday, August 31

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Notebook

The Notebook Movie Trailer [HD]

