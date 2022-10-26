 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Framed today, October 26: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 26 and need some help?

Tom Hardy is the star of today’s movie. Hardy, known for his intense commitment to roles, bulked up for this role and gained about 35 pounds. He also gained a lot of strength and mass in order to give off a “brawler” persona.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, October 26

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2009.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.
  • Today’s Framed stars Tom Hardy.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Wednesday, October 26

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Bronson

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, October 20: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Thursday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 19: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, October 19: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Wednesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 18: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Marvel’s most powerful mutants, ranked from weakest to strongest
marvel
Best outdoor projectors 2022: for backyards, camping, and more
The BenQ GS50 projector outdoors.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (October 2022)
best movies on disney plus the legend of sleepy hollow
The 109 best movies on HBO Max right now (October 2022)
The cast of Final Destination.
How to turn off autoplay previews and episodes on Netflix
The Netflix home screen with Cobra Kai.
UFC 280 live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev now
ufc 280 ppv deal banner
Director K. Asher Levin on genre filmmaking and his new horror movie, Slayers
Thomas Jane and Kara Hayward point crossbows in a scene from Slayers.
Thomas Jane on Slayers, Boogie Nights, and remembering Burt Reynolds
Thomas Jane covers Kara Heyward's mouth in Slayers.
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online from anywhere
F1 2021 racers on track.