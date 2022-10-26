Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 26 and need some help?

Tom Hardy is the star of today’s movie. Hardy, known for his intense commitment to roles, bulked up for this role and gained about 35 pounds. He also gained a lot of strength and mass in order to give off a “brawler” persona.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, October 26

Today’s Framed was released in 2009.

Today’s Framed was directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.

Today’s Framed stars Tom Hardy.

Framed answer for Wednesday, October 26

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Bronson

