Framed today, September 14: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 14 and need some help?

Could you figure out yesterday’s sci-fi classic? Hopefully, you were familiar with the legendary filmography of Stanley Kubrick. If not, then make sure to revisit some of his films because you will not be disappointed!

For today, we’re giving you the genre of the film. It’s a sports movie. Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, September 14

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1993.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Jon Turteltaub.
  • Today’s Framed stars Leon Robinson and Doug E. Doug.
Framed answer for Wednesday, September 14

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Cool Runnings

