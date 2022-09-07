Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 7 and need some help?

Summer might be over, but Framed has no end in sight! Framed loves to switch up genres for its answers, which keeps cinephiles on their toes. Yesterday’s movie was an edge-of-your-seat thriller while today’s film will generate a lot of laughs.

Without further ado, it’s time to play so scroll below for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, September 7

Today’s Framed was released in 1984.

Today’s Framed was directed by Martin Brest.

Today’s Framed stars Eddie Murphy.

Framed answer for Wednesday, September 7

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Beverly Hills Cop

Editors' Recommendations