Pedro Pascal goes on a wild ride in 1980s Oakland in Freaky Tales trailer

This underdog story is about to get wild in the first trailer for Freaky Tales.

It’s 1987 in Oakland, California. A group of eclectic characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — converge in this fever dream of an anthology movie. One of the characters is played by Pedro Pascal, who refuses to embark on another lawbreaking mission after completing his final job. Pascal’s character tells off the criminal and burns the piece of paper with the information concerning the job.

“What happened next has been debated over the years, but this is the tale as I know it to be,” a voiceover states before the trailer ups the action, humor, and insanity.

Besides Pascal, Freak Tales’ ensemble includes Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks. Freaky Tales is narrated and executive produced by Too $hort, a legend in West Coast hip-hop. “This pulpy blend of explosive action, edgy humor, gory kills, and sly twists and turns makes for one wild ride,” reads the description from Lionsgate.

Freaky Tales is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The duo last directed 2019’s Captain Marvel, the MCU origin story starring Brie Larson in the titular role. Captain Marvel grossed over $1.13 billion worldwide, the first female-led superhero to clear the billion mark.

Freaky Tales premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it was met with generally positive reviews.

Freaky Tales opens in theaters on April 4, 2025.