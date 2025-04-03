 Skip to main content
Freddy Fazbear is back in first teaser for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Teaser

In late 2023, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie defied conventional wisdom by becoming a breakout hit despite premiering day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock. But that’s not a mistake that Universal will make twice. At CinemaCon, Universal and Blumhouse announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be released exclusively in theaters. They also unveiled the first teaser for the horror sequel that was inspired by the hit video game series.

The teaser confirms the return of most of the primary cast from the first film, including Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt and Piper Rubio as his sister, Abby. Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) is also back, having emerged from her coma at the end of the last film. And although Matthew Lillard‘s William Afton is only heard in the teaser, he’ll be returning to torment the heroes as well.

Plot details about the sequel are light at the moment, but the teaser indicates that Freddy Fazbear and the other lethal animatronic characters are no longer confined to the site of the condemned restaurant. Freddy is only briefly seen walking among people who are oblivious to his true nature. The first movie revealed that the animatronics were once normal children whose spirits are trapped in these artificial bodies. They’ve demonstrated they have feelings through their connection with Abby. But it’s inevitable that they will kill again.

Come find me. #FiveNightsAtFreddys2 in theaters December 5, 2025. #FNAF2movie pic.twitter.com/35VAzj7WIy

— Five Nights at Freddy’s (@FNAFMovie) October 18, 2024

Via Deadline, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum actually introduced the teaser while in full costume as Freddy. He also joked that this was his way of keeping the budget under control.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will hit theaters on December 5. The next game in the series, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic, will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and PC on June 13.

