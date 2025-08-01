The Naked Gun and other great movies are now streaming for free (August 1-3)

And with that, July has come to a close. What a month it’s been at the box office. Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are on track to be three of the highest-grossing movies of 2025.

August begins with The Naked Gun, the new reboot starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. If you’re looking for more slapstick comedy, stream the first Naked Gun for free on a FAST service like Pluto TV. Check out these other free movies to stream this weekend.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

This weekend marks the return of The Naked Gun franchise. Early reviews for The Naked Gun reboot have been positive, a welcome sign for a franchise that could continue if there is a strong box office return. If you enjoyed The Naked Gun, go back to the beginning and rewatch the first movie, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Lieutenant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) is the clueless cop from the Police Squad TV show. Frank’s partner, Norberg (O.J. Simpson), is shot after a drug bust gone wrong. With Nordberg considered a subject, Frank has 24 hours to clear his partner’s name. To say hijinks ensue would be an understatement. These films might be the best examples of slapstick comedy.

Stream The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! on Pluto TV.

The Fighter (2010)

The movie that taught us about “head, body, head, body” is The Fighter. Real fans just read that sentence in their best Boston accent. Based on a true story, The Fighter examines the career of “Irish” Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg), a struggling boxer from Lowell, Massachusetts. Despite being the one who fights, Micky’s life is controlled by two people: Dicky (Christian Bale), his half-brother and trainer, who’s addicted to drugs, and Alice (Melissa Leo), his mother and manager.

After a terrible performance, Micky cuts ties with his family at the advice of his girlfriend (Amy Adams). Despite finding success on his own, Micky can’t quit his family and tries to get them to play by his new rules. The underdog story in boxing movies is an overused formula. However, The Fighter’s Oscar-winning performances are sensational and elevate this familiar story to new heights.

Stream The Fighter on Tubi.

Baby Driver (2017)

Stylish and funky, Baby Driver is Edgar Wright leveling up as a filmmaker. Wright could also do comedy, as evidenced by his Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. Baby Driver proved Wright has the goods to author elaborate action sequences. Baby (Ansel Elgort) is an elite getaway driver who works for criminal mastermind Doc (Kevin Spacey). To combat his hearing problem, Baby is constantly listening to music to drown out the ringing in his ear.

All Baby knows is music and driving. That’s why he’s elated to meet Debora (Lily James), a kindhearted waitress who loves him. For the first time in his life, Baby sees a life outside of crime. Now, all he has to do is escape from Doc and his goons. More importantly, what song will he pick for the final drive?

Stream Baby Driver on Tubi.