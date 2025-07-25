The Matrix is now streaming for free. Find out how to stream great movies (July 25-27)

Streaming has undoubtedly changed how we watch movies. While nothing can replace the theatrical experience, the pros of streaming ultimately outweigh the cons. That being said, the prices are getting out of control. Offset those costs by downloading FAST services, free apps that offer thousands of movies at no cost to the consumer.

If you believe the quality of movies on FAST services is poor, think again. The Matrix, one of the most influential movies of the last 30 years, is streaming for free. The hits don’t stop there. Learn how to stream The Matrix and two other films below.

The Matrix (1999)

Trying to explain the importance of The Matrix in two paragraphs is borderline impossible, so I’ll give you the Cliff’s Notes. Directed by the Wachowskis, The Matrix explores a dystopian future where humanity becomes trapped inside a simulated reality controlled by machines. Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), better known as the hacker Neo, is recruited by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) to join his band of rebels in the fight to free humans from the Matrix.

Morpheus believes Neo is “the One,” humanity’s messiah who will destroy the sentient agents trying to keep people from escaping the Matrix. Many of The Matrix’s elements — fight choreography, slow motion, wire fu techniques, and philosophical themes — inspired an entire generation of movies. Without The Matrix, most of your favorite action and sci-fi movies in the 21st century would not exist.

Stream The Matrix on Pluto TV.

The Wedding Singer (1998)

If Happy Gilmore 2 becomes a hit, perhaps Netflix would want to explore another sequel to another Adam Sandler ’90s movie, The Wedding Singer. Before 1998, Sandler was best known for his juvenile and immature humor. The Wedding Singer displayed Sandler’s softer side, proving something that many of us have known for years — the Sandman is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

The kind-hearted Robbie Hart (Sandler) is left at the altar on his wedding day. To make matters worse, Robbie works as a wedding singer, meaning he’s constantly surrounded by love and happiness, two things he has yet to find. The only thing snapping him out of his depression is Julia (Drew Barrymore), a cheerful waitress who asks Robbie to help plan her wedding. As the two bond over wedding plans, Robbie realizes he loves Julia and wants to be the one to marry her. Grow Old With You is a Hall of Fame Sandler song.

Stream The Wedding Singer on Tubi.

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

Do not take the title, The Worst Person in the World, at face value. Renate Reinsve’s Julie might believe she’s a bad person, but in actuality, she’s confused about her life and afraid of the future. It’s a normal feeling for anyone in Julie’s shoes, an unmarried twentysomething transitioning into her 30s. Divided into 12 chapters, a prologue, and an epilogue, The Worst Person in the World explores Julie’s romantic life, including her relationships with a comic artist (Anders Danielsen Lie) and a barista (Herbert Nordrum).

The spectacular Reinsve injects passion, charisma, and depth into her character while subverting our expectations in a familiar genre. Reinsve and director Joachim Trier will reunite later this year in the Oscar favorite Sentimental Value.

Stream The Worst Person in the World on Tubi.