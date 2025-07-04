Here’s your chance to stream Independence Day this weekend for free. Find out how

Happy Fourth of July! We hope the long weekend is full of delightful weather, great food, and exciting movies. Dinosaurs have infiltrated the box office thanks to Jurassic World Rebirth. Race cars are also driving at breakneck speeds in F1.

When you need a break from the blistering heat, stream a free movie on a FAST service. That is not a typo. FAST services cost zero dollars. One of our recommended movies is aptly titled Independence Day. Read about the rest of our selections below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

A Few Good Men (1992)

A Few Good Men isn’t a Fourth of July movie. However, it is a movie involving the military and its values of honor, integrity, and loyalty. Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) is a JAG lawyer known for cutting deals and avoiding trial. Kaffee wants to seek a plea bargain for his latest case — two Marines charged with murdering another soldier at Guantanamo Bay. However, the two Marines and his partner, Lt. Cdr. JoAnne Galloway (Demi Moore), convince Kaffee to take it to trial.

The investigation leads Kaffee to believe that the Marines followed the orders of a commanding officer. Proving their innoncence will be tough sledding, but Kafee and Galloway will take their chances. The courtroom scenes are more riveting than most action movies. The final battle between Cruise and Jack Nicholson is why we go to the movies. Hot take: Cruise, not Nicholson, is the one who wins the scene.

Stream A Few Good Men on Pluto TV.

Jurassic World (2015)

The Jurassic Park franchise is a quintessential summer blockbuster. Action, adventure, and dinosaurs — what more could an audience want? With Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters, revisit the movie that kicked off the second trilogy a decade ago, Jurassic World.

It may have taken a few tries, but John Hammond’s dream of a dinosaur theme park has come true in Jurassic World. The humans couldn’t take their win and go on with their day. No, they had to mess around and create a transgenic dinosaur bigger and nastier than a T-rex. The Indominus rex eventually escapes captivity and transfers power over the island back to the dinosaurs. Life found a way, and if the remaining humans want to survive, they must find a way off the island.

Stream Jurassic World on Tubi.

Independence Day (1996)

Welcome to Earth. Independence Day is Roland Emmerich’s alien invasion saga that revitalized the disaster movie. After an extraterrestrial ship arrives in Earth’s atmosphere, panic sets in, as humanity questions if this is the end. The aliens do not come in peace, destroying several major cities and killing millions.

On the verge of extinction, a select group of survivors — including President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman), David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), and Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith) — band together and prepare for humanity’s last stand. Try staying calm during Whitmore’s Fourth of July speech. It’s impossible. Today, we celebrate Independence Day!

Stream Independence Day on Tubi.