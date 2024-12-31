5 great free movies to watch on New Year’s Eve

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sicario (2015) Boogie Nights (1997) When Harry Met Sally… (1989) Moonstruck (1987) Hush (2016)

Since when did New Year’s Eve get so expensive? Restaurants are charging an arm and a leg for New Year’s Eve reservations. If you’re not prepared in advance, you might spend an unnecessary amount of money. The same goes for the movies. There’s no need to pay for a movie if it’s on a FAST service — free ad-supported television.

Sign up for a FAST service, find a movie you want to watch, view a few ads, and you’re good to go. It’s like watching commercials during a television broadcast. Luckily, there are some recommendations below on what movies to watch. Our picks include the quintessential New Year’s Eve rom-com, a crime thriller, and an innovative horror film.

Sicario (2015)

Most moviegoers by now are used to Denis Villeneuve‘s visual style, which he mastered in the epic blockbuster Dune: Part Two. In 2015, Villeneuve was still gaining popularity as an auteur, and anyone who watched Sicario knew the French-Canadian had the goods. Villeneuve explored the drug war and the U.S.-Mexican border conflict through the eyes of Kate Mercer, an honorable FBI agent. Kate is recruited by CIA officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) to join a special task force to combat the war on drugs.

Kate joins a team that includes Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), an enigmatic assassin with ties to Mexico. The mission is to kidnap one of the cartel’s top lieutenants to smoke out the leader. As Kate immerses herself in the investigation, the rules of engagement are blurred, causing her to question the mission’s ethics. Sicario might be loud with in-your-face action, but my word, is it enthralling.

Stream Sicario for free on Tubi.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Before he became “PTA,” a master filmmaker, Paul Thomas Anderson was the hotshot battling with Quentin Tarantino for the best young director of the 1990s.While Tarantino had Pulp Fiction, PTA had Boogie Nights, his 1997 classic about an up-and-coming pornographic actor in the 1970s San Fernando Valley.

The well-endowed Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) is recruited by director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds) to join the porn business. Eddie changes his name to Dirk Diggler and becomes a star, rising to the top with his friends Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly), Rollergirl (Heather Graham), and Amber Waves (Julianne Moore). Once 1980 hits, it all comes crashing down for Dirk thanks to a cocky attitude and crippling drug addiction.

Between the memorable characters and signature needle drops, Boogie Nights proved that PTA would be an important filmmaker for years to come. It’s a fun romp through a world most people don’t know about, and it has a jaw-dropping climax.

Stream Boogie Nights for free on Pluto TV.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

There aren’t as many memorable New Year’s Eve movies compared to other holidays like Christmas and Halloween. However, When Harry Met Sally… is arguably the most iconic New Year’s Eve movie. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, When Harry Met Sally… investigates if men and women can just be “friends.”

In 1977, Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a car ride to New York City and discuss their ideas about relationships, specifically how sex ruins friendships. For the next 12 years, Harry and Sally are in and out of each other’s lives. What happens when friends catch feelings? Good luck finding a better rom-com to watch tonight.

Stream When Harry Met Sally… for free on Pluto TV.

Moonstruck (1987)

It’s hard to comprehend in 2024, but romantic comedies used to win Oscars. Take Moonstruck, Norman Jewison’s 1987 rom-com that won Best Screenplay (John Patrick Shanley), Best Actress (Cher), and Best Supporting Actress (Olympia Dukakis). And guess what? Moonstruck deserved every one of those awards.

Italian-American widow Loretta Castorini (Cher) lives in Brooklyn Heights with her traditional parents, Cosmo (Vincent Gardenia) and Rose (Olympia Dukakis). Loretta reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her innocent and goofy boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello). When Johnny leaves for Sicily, Loretta must invite his estranged brother Ronny (Nicolas Cage) to the wedding. It seems like a simple enough task, but when Loretta falls for Ronny, it complicates her safe future with Johnny.

Stream Moonstruck for free on Tubi.

Hush (2016)

With a title like Hush, you can probably guess someone or something must be quiet. Hush is directed by Mike Flanagan from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kate Siegel. Maddie Young (Siegel) is a deaf writer who retreats from the busy streets of New York City to a life in the countryside, specifically a house in the woods.

One night, a masked man (John Gallagher Jr.) stabs and kills Maddie’s neighbor. Because she can’t hear, Maddie has no idea what happened until the killer reveals himself outside her door. The killer makes Maddie his next victim as he stalks her every move. At a brisk 81 minutes, Hush is a terrific home invasion thriller that has become one of the more unique additions to the slasher genre.

Stream Hush for free on Tubi.