 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Friday Night Lights reboot heads to Peacock. How does it differ from the original?

By
Kyle Chandler in Friday Night Lights.
Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Peacock is about to learn the meaning of “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” Per Deadline, Peacock has landed the Friday Night Lights reboot, beating out Netflix for the rights to a new series set against the backdrop of high school football.

The reboot hails from the original Friday Night Lights creative team of showrunner Jason Katims, director Peter Berg, and producer Brian Grazer. All three will executive produce the reboot alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Kristen Zolner, with Katims serving as the showrunner. Universal Television will produce.

Recommended Videos

The FNL reboot will again feature a school in Texas. The official logline reads, “Following a devastating hurricane, a ragtag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas high school state championship, becoming a beacon of light for their town.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

H.G. Bissinger’s 1990 book Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team and a Dream inspired the feature film Friday Night Lights. Directed by Peter Berg, 2004’s Friday Night Lights followed Coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) and the 1988 Permian High School football team in Odessa, Texas. Berg’s adaptation is one of the greatest football movies ever made.

Friday Night Lights Emmy® Awards trailer

In 2006, the TV show Friday Night Lights premiered on NBC. The show followed Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and the Dillon Panthers. Connie Britton, Gaius Charles, Zach Gilford, Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Scott Porter, Aimee Teegarden, and Brad Leland also starred.

Related

Friday Night Lights ran for two seasons on NBC before moving to Direct TV’s The 101 Network for the final three seasons. FNL garnered critical acclaim during its five-season run, with Chandler and Katims winning Emmys in 2011 for acting and writing, respectively. Since it last aired in 2011, Friday Night Lights has developed a huge fanbase thanks to streaming on services like Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Peacock’s Halloween 2024 lineup includes James Wan’s Teacup and over 150 horror movies
peacock halloween 2024 lineup james wan teacup horror movies happy death day universal pictures

Who's ready to get spooky? With the Olympics in the rearview mirror, Peacock turns its attention toward Halloween and the "Face Your Fears" programming lineup. Starting in September and running through Halloween, Peacock will add horror-themed movies and TV shows to its library.

One of the new Peacock originals premiering in the coming weeks is Teacup, a sci-fi horror series by James Wan. Teacup explores how a group of Georgia residents handle a mysterious threat that jeopardizes their lives. Based on Robert McCammon’s bestselling novel Stinger, Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer. The show premieres on October 10, 2024 with two half-hour episodes.

Read more
Crystal Lake, Peacock’s Friday the 13th prequel series, finds new showrunner
Jason Voorhees holds up a knife and stares.

Crystal Lake, A24's upcoming prequel series to Friday the 13th for Peacock, has found its new creative lead. Per Deadline, Brad Caleb Kane has been hired as the series' new creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

The hiring of Kane comes three months after Bryan Fuller exited the project due to creative differences. A24 is taking the series in a completely different direction.
“From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy’s eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask,” Kane said in a statement. “Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than Friday the 13th. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24.”
Kane is best known for his work as a writer on Tokyo Vice, Lodge 49, and Warrior. Kane recently served as a co-showrunner and executive producer on It: Welcome to Derry, HBO's upcoming prequel series to Andy Muschietti's It.

Read more
Teacup teaser: Yvonne Strahovski faces deadly threat in Peacock’s sci-fi horror series
Yvonne Strahovski stands outside and walks toward camera.

Something terrifying is lurking in the teaser for Teacup, Peacock's sci-fi horror series arriving this fall.

A mysterious threat has descended upon the people of rural Georgia. Where did this entity come from, and what does it want? Regardless of its origins, the area's residents must join forces and face it together. Their survival depends on it.

Read more