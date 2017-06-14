Netflix drops a trailer for comedy ensemble series ‘Friends From College’

Why it matters to you Netflix put together an impressive team both in front of the camera and behind it for this upcoming series.

Netflix generated a lot of buzz a year ago when it announced plans for an ensemble series with Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), and now that series has its first trailer.

The full trailer for Friends From College offers the first look at the show’s core cast, which also includes Person of Interest and As the World Turns actress Annie Parisse, Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (The Descendants), Fred Savage (The Wonder Years, The Grinder), and Jae Suh Park (The Mindy Project).

The series follows a group of six friends who attended Harvard University together and are now facing the impending arrival of their 40s and the difficult task of balancing their adult lives with nostalgia for their college years. As the trailer indicates, the series features no shortage of romantic entanglements and reluctance to embrace maturity among its characters, who each deal with the growing divide between their college days and current lives in different ways.

Along with the series’ impressive cast of comedy regulars (along with some cameos from well-known comedy actors), the project also has an accomplished eye for humor behind the camera, too. The series is executive produced by Nicholas Stoller, who directed recent comedy hits Neighbors (as well as its sequel, Neighbors: Sorority Rising), Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Get Him to the Greek. Stoller co-wrote the series with his wife, Francesca Delbanco, and also directed all eight episodes of the first season.

Given that Stoller and Delbanco attended Harvard together, there is likely to be a wealth of first-hand experiences at play in the show, which was filmed in New York City over the past year.

The first, eight-episode season of Friends From College premieres July 14 on Netflix.