FrightPix to use Brightcove for new horror streaming service

On Thursday, Brightcove added FrightPix as a new media customer. FrightPix launches on June 15 across the United States, and will use Brightcove, the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, and its award-winning platform to distribute the content.

FrightPix is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service (AVOD) emphasizing horror, thrillers, and true crime. The new service will feature content from the three genres, combining modern thrillers and classic scares with true crime tales and original programming. FrightPix will be the next go-to stop for fans of these three genres.

“As the streaming market evolves, viewers are demonstrating a clear desire for more tailored experiences. At Brightcove, we deeply believe regional, targeted-audience and genre-focused streaming services have enormous opportunities to be successful by delivering unique viewing experiences serving their specific audience’s needs,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “We are committed to transforming the way consumers experience content, and as the backbone technology for FrightPix, we’re supporting them in taking the lead in delivering horror fans an incredible entertainment experience and destination.”

FrightPix joins an impressive roster of Brightcove’s media companies, including The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMC Networks, BBC Studios, REELZ, and SKY Mexico.

One of the reasons why FrightPix chose Brightcove is its reliable video-cloud streaming platform. Brightcove’s platform features exceptional video quality, customer support, and global scalability. Additionally, Brightcove provides informative analytics for viewing habits and behavior, which helps optimize content and advertising strategies.

“As we launch this month, partnering with Brightcove will allow FrightPix to become the premier streaming destination for horror, thriller, and true crime enthusiasts,” said Eric Tomosunas, CEO of FrightPix. “With Brightcove’s industry-leading streaming technology, our ‘FrightFans’ will have the opportunity to enjoy the most spine-tingling movies and series with exceptional reliability and quality. This collaboration is a pivotal step in our platform’s ability to deliver top-tier genre entertainment for free, and we are grateful to be part of the Brightcove family.”

Visit FrightPix.com for more updates.

