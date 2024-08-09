When does Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga start streaming?

The Wasteland is coming to Max. Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will begin streaming exclusively on Max starting Friday, August 16, 2024. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, a younger version of the character played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel set 15 to 20 years before the events of Fury Road. Divided into five chapters, Furiosa begins with the titular character as a child (Alyla Browne) in the Green Place of Many Mothers. While trying to protect her home, Furiosa is kidnapped by raiders and brought to Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), the warlord of the Biker Horde. Dementus kills Furiosa’s mother (Charlee Fraser) and kidnaps the young girl.

Several years pass, and an older Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) eventually finds herself in the custody of Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), who presides over the Citadel. As Joe and Dementus battle for Wasteland supremacy, Furiosa plots her revenge, fighting to stay alive and find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Official Trailer #2 - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also stars Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, John Howard as The People Eater, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, and Josh Helman as Scrotus.

George Miller, the visionary behind the Mad Max franchise, directed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Miller co-wrote the script with Nico Lathouris and co-produced alongside Doug Mitchell.

Released in May, Furiosa garnered positive reviews from critics, with Digital Trends’ A.A. Dowd calling it a “thrilling new trip down Fury Road” in his four-star review. Despite the good reception, Furiosa struggled at the box office, grossing $172 million worldwide against a rumored budget of $168 million.