Viola Davis is the president who fights to save the day in the action-packed G20 trailer

President Viola Davis has a nice ring to it. The Academy Award winner plays the president who takes on a group of terrorists in the trailer for G20, an upcoming action thriller for Prime Video.

U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Davis) invites the world’s leaders to join her at the G20 summit in South Africa. Accompanying Sutton is her husband Derek (Anthony Anderson), daughter Serena (Marsai Martin), and son Demetrius (Christopher Farrar). With 20 of the world’s most powerful leaders under one roof, the G20 summit is susceptible to an attack.

Enter Rutledge (Antony Starr), a mercenary who takes the G20 summit hostage. Rutledge plans to launch Project Deep Fake, which will manipulate and reset the world’s financial markets. Rutledge and his team believe they have taken every world leader under their control. However, the terrorists fail to capture the biggest name of all, Sutton, who escaped after the opening melee. Instead of waiting for the cavalry, Sutton springs into action and fights back in this pulse-pounding thriller.

“I’m going to get you out of here,” Sutton professes to her kids in the trailer.

Viola Davis speaks on a radio in G20.
Prime Video

Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, and Sabrina Impacciatore also star.

Patricia Riggen directs G20 from a screenplay by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, and Logan and Noah Miller. Riggen is best known for directing 2016’s Miracles from Heaven and 2015’s The 33. Davis produces G20 alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, and Andrew Lazar.

Davis’ recent credits include voice roles in Max’s Creature Commandos and Kung Fu Panda 4. Davis is no stranger to action, having headlined The Woman King, where she played the leader of an all-female warrior unit sent to protect a West African kingdom.

Amazon MGM Studios will release G20 worldwide via Prime Video on April 10, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
