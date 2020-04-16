Much of Hollywood is in a holding pattern due to the coronavirus pandemic, but A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin appears to be keeping busy.

The acclaimed writer offered an update on The Winds of Winter, the upcoming sixth novel in the fantasy series that inspired the TV hit Game of Thrones, as well as House of the Dragon, the prequel series set in the same world as the HBO show.

Posting from isolation on his website, Martin indicated that his work on the long-awaited Winds of Winter continues, but there’s still no official word on when fans can expect to see the book finally published.

“I have good days and bad days, but I am making progress,” he wrote.

As for House of the Dragon, Martin reported that work also continues on the HBO prequel series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones during the height of the Targaryen dynasty. While social-distancing requirements have put a hold on any filming for the series, Martin indicated that “development is continuing apace, since writers can still write at home.”

The update suggests that the scripts for House of the Dragon are getting quite a bit of attention from Martin — who serves as the show’s co-creator and executive producer — and co-creator Ryan Condal, the series’ showrunner and head writer.

“I do know that Ryan Condal and his team are roaring ahead on the scripts for House of the Dragon, and that one has a full season’s order from HBO,” wrote Martin.

Martin also confirmed he’s still working on several other movie and TV projects as a producer — not writer — but declined to identify any of them or indicate whether they’re also tied to the universe of A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones.

“When and if any of these make it to the screen, well, that’s always the question,” he wrote.

While there’s no official publication date set for The Winds of Winter, HBO previously indicated that House of the Dragon will premiere in 2022. Whether social-distancing practices and the global pandemic will force that date to be pushed back remains to be seen, but the fact that the show has received a full-season order suggests it will eventually make it to fans’ screens.

Beyond that, it’s still a waiting game for fans.

Editors' Recommendations