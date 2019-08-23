Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

John Snow is coming to the MCU.

Kit Harington, who played the iconic character for eight seasons on Game of Thrones, will appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Deadline reports.

We don’t have many details on who Harington will play or what movie — or multiple movies — the actor will appear in. That said, Disney’s D23 expo runs throughout the weekend and is usually chock-full of news about Disney’s marquee properties like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. It’s the perfect time for Disney to make a big announcement about Harington.

Disney has been snatching up talent from Game of Thrones now that the show has ended. The company confirmed in May that it brought on showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to create their own Star Wars trilogy. Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, played Han Solo’s love interest Qi’ra in last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

That said, Harington hasn’t had much luck breaking into the world of Hollywood movies so far. For one thing, he’s been busy shooting Game of Thrones for most of the past decade. His few forays into being a leading man, including 2014’s Pompeii, have flopped.

We’ve contacted Disney to see if they had any additional information about Harington’s role in the MCU and will update this story if we hear back.

Up until now, it’s been a rocky week for the MCU. On Wednesday, news broke that Sony could end its partnership with Disney, which could yank Tom Holland’s Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and away from the Avengers. Sony later put out a statement saying the dispute between the company was over Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige’s role in the Spider-Man films moving forward, but offered little else in the way of clarity.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

