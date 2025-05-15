 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms pushed back to 2026

By
A knight holds his sword as he walks down the street.
HBO

One of the ideas behind running two different Game of Thrones prequels at once was to keep the franchise alive on HBO and Max during the long breaks between seasons. However, the next prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will now be skipping 2025 altogether. And that may mean both House of the Dragon season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could come out in the same year.

Via Variety, HBO confirmed the delay when it screened a trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms during its upfront presentation. The trailer ended with a vague 2026 release window, but HBO CEO Casey Bloys suggested that it would be released in winter 2026. That would have it premiere on HBO and Max in either January or February 2026. HBO hasn’t announced when House of the Dragon will return. But if season 3 doesn’t premiere in 2026, then pushing it back to 2027 would mean a nearly three-year gap between seasons. House of the Dragon season 3 is currently in production.

Recommended Videos

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place only a century before Game of Thrones, and it’s based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. The story focuses on a poor knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), who befriends Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a young boy who is secretly one of the Targaryen heirs to the Iron Throne. Several members of Egg’s family will appear in the series, including Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett), Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), and Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell).

Related

Much like the Song of Ice and Fire novels, Martin hasn’t written all of Dunk and Egg’s adventures yet, but he has touched upon their ultimate fates beyond their time together. Martin’s next novel, The Winds of Winter, has yet to be completed and there is no word on when or if it will be finished.

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…

Editors’ Recommendations

5 questions we have ahead of House of the Dragon’s season 2 finale
Two dragons roar behind Rhaenyra in "House of the Dragon" season 2.

It may seem like only yesterday that HBO's House of the Dragon returned from its two-year break, but the show's second season is almost over. Only one episode of the season remains and, for perhaps the first time in the series' story, it looks like Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) actually has the upper hand over her enemies. Viewers will have to wait to see how long Rhaenyra is actually able to hold onto her current advantage, but with her army in the Riverlands finally assembled and at least seven dragons and riders at her disposal, the Black Queen has never had a better opportunity than now to make an impact in the Dance of Dragons.

There are, of course, still several mysteries that must be resolved in House of the Dragon's forthcoming season 2 finale in order to determine the exact shape of Westeros' present political landscape. As book readers will already be able to tell you, the Game of Thrones prequel also has the chance to cap off its second season in truly shocking, explosive fashion, if it so chooses.

Read more
House of the Dragon has finally delivered on its biggest promises
Ser Gwayne Hightower and Ser Criston Cole look up in fear in House of the Dragon season 2.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4.

HBO's House of the Dragon has taken its time getting to the real, fire-breathing drama at the center of its story. The Game of Thrones prequel's first season was largely a preamble — one that concluded with the shocking death of a character whose importance to the show's ostensible lead, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), was larger than it was to the audience. In the episodes since then, House of the Dragon has similarly said goodbye — in sometimes horrifyingly brutal fashion — to several of its supporting characters. All the while, it's done its best to make viewers feel the slow burn of a growing fire that has taken almost 14 full hours of television to explode.

Read more
House of the Dragon’s latest episode foreshadows one major battle
Daemon stands with his sword at the ready in House of the Dragon season 2.

In the latest episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) taking of Harrenhal doesn't go exactly as he planned. He successfully takes the castle, but there's little excitement to be found in his conquest. He arrives atop the cursed fortress astride his dragon, Caraxes, only to find the castle largely deserted -- save for a few workers and its castellan, Lord Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale), who immediately surrenders Harrenhal to Daemon without protest.

While still at Harrenhal, Daemon experiences an unsettling vision. Drawn to a fire-lit room by the sound of a distant woman's hums, Daemon eventually finds himself face to face again with a younger version of Rhaenyra (returning season 1 star Milly Alcock). "Always coming and going, aren't you? And I have to clean up afterwards," Rhaenyra remarks, all while sewing the head of Prince Jaehaerys, the young boy who was decapitated as a result of Daemon's orders in the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere, back onto his body.

Read more