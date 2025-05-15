Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms pushed back to 2026

One of the ideas behind running two different Game of Thrones prequels at once was to keep the franchise alive on HBO and Max during the long breaks between seasons. However, the next prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will now be skipping 2025 altogether. And that may mean both House of the Dragon season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could come out in the same year.

Via Variety, HBO confirmed the delay when it screened a trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms during its upfront presentation. The trailer ended with a vague 2026 release window, but HBO CEO Casey Bloys suggested that it would be released in winter 2026. That would have it premiere on HBO and Max in either January or February 2026. HBO hasn’t announced when House of the Dragon will return. But if season 3 doesn’t premiere in 2026, then pushing it back to 2027 would mean a nearly three-year gap between seasons. House of the Dragon season 3 is currently in production.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place only a century before Game of Thrones, and it’s based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. The story focuses on a poor knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), who befriends Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a young boy who is secretly one of the Targaryen heirs to the Iron Throne. Several members of Egg’s family will appear in the series, including Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett), Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), and Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell).

Much like the Song of Ice and Fire novels, Martin hasn’t written all of Dunk and Egg’s adventures yet, but he has touched upon their ultimate fates beyond their time together. Martin’s next novel, The Winds of Winter, has yet to be completed and there is no word on when or if it will be finished.